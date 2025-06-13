Roundabout at Brampton Services near Peterborough closed due to crash

Emergency services are dealing with a crash at the roundabout for Brampton Services.

The incident took place at just before 12pm on Friday morning and has seen the entire roundabout for the services on the A1/A14/A141 closed.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Please be aware we are dealing with a road traffic collision on the roundabout for Brampton Services on the A1/A14/A141. The entire roundabout will be closed at this time and we cannot advise when this will re-open at this time.

"Please avoid the area.”

More as we have it.

