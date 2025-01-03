Road closed at Ramsey near Peterborough after car crashes into water filled ditch
Car being recovered after car spotted in the ditch
The B1096 was closed by emergency services after a car was spotted in a ditch.
Emergency services were called just before 11am today following reports of the incident.
Thankfully, no-one was in the vehicle when crews arrived.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.45am today (3 January) with reports of a car in a water-filled ditch on the B1096 between Ramsey Forty Foot and Benwick. “Emergency services attended the scene, where it was established nobody was inside the vehicle.
“The road has been closed while the car is being recovered.”