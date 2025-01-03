Road closed at Ramsey near Peterborough after car crashes into water filled ditch

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 13:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Car being recovered after car spotted in the ditch

The B1096 was closed by emergency services after a car was spotted in a ditch.

Emergency services were called just before 11am today following reports of the incident.

Thankfully, no-one was in the vehicle when crews arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened on the B1096 near RamseyThe incident happened on the B1096 near Ramsey
The incident happened on the B1096 near Ramsey

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.45am today (3 January) with reports of a car in a water-filled ditch on the B1096 between Ramsey Forty Foot and Benwick. “Emergency services attended the scene, where it was established nobody was inside the vehicle.

“The road has been closed while the car is being recovered.”

Related topics:PeterboroughEmergency servicesCambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice