Road closed at Ramsey near Peterborough after car crashes into water filled ditch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Car being recovered after car spotted in the ditch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B1096 was closed by emergency services after a car was spotted in a ditch.

Emergency services were called just before 11am today following reports of the incident.

Thankfully, no-one was in the vehicle when crews arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on the B1096 near Ramsey

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.45am today (3 January) with reports of a car in a water-filled ditch on the B1096 between Ramsey Forty Foot and Benwick. “Emergency services attended the scene, where it was established nobody was inside the vehicle.

“The road has been closed while the car is being recovered.”