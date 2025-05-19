Residents call for action as car destroys wall in front of Peterborough home

The driver fled the scene after crashing on Fulbridge Road.

Residents in Peterborough have called for action after a car smashed through the wall of a home close to Fulbridge Road.

The crash happened in front of a house on Fulbridge Road at just before 11pm on Sunday evening (May 18).

A garden wall of a property was left significantly damaged, with the car also hitting a tree. The driver of the car fled the scene before the police arrived.

The aftermath on Fulbridge Road.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at about 11pm yesterday (May 18) with reports a car had collided with a lamppost on Fulbridge Road/ Sheridan Road in Peterborough.

"Officers attended but the driver had left the scene. No injuries reported and crimes have been raised for dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Investigations continue but there have been no arrests at this time.

A nearby resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I have only recently brought a house in the area and was shocked when I walked past on Monday morning to see the damage. To my horror, neighbours have told me that this is a regular occurance.

“There needs to be more to slow cars down and the offer protection against the damage from incidents like this.

“On the opposite side, there are metal barriers in front of the flats but there is actually more risk on the other side, the side of the crash, with drivers coming down at speed from the Paston Parkway.”