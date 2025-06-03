Police still working to identify 'who bones belong to' after human remains found at Wisbech

Remains were found on Lynn Road, Walton Highway, Wisbech last month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are still working to identify who bones found in Wisbech belong to – weeks after the grisly discovery was made.

Police were called to Lynn Road, Walton Highway, Wisbech at 8.30am on Sunday 18 May following reports that human bones had been found by a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police cordon was put in place while initial investigations were taking place.

A police cordon was set up following the discovery

Three weeks after the discovery was made, detectives are still working to identify who the remains belong to.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are still working with experts to identify who the bones belong to and this is an ongoing process. The cordon remains in place and officers are on scene.”

Officers are exploring a number of lines of enquiry and keeping an open mind into the circumstances of how the bones came to be there and who they may belong to. This will include assessing cases of missing people and relevant existing investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evaluation and identification of the bones is expected to take some time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Mark Tate added: “There is an extensive amount of work to be completed before we can give a definitive update, and I would ask you not to speculate during this time.”

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.