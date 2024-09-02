Police praise member of the public for helping man with 'severe dementia'

Cambs police have praised the member of the public for helping the man. Stock image

Police have spoken to the man’s care home about their safeguarding measures

A man with dementia living in the city has been safeguarded thanks to “the kind efforts of a concerned member of the public” - Cambs police say.

The man in his 70s was found wandering down Oundle Road by a passerby last Friday night, who called 999 after noticing the man appeared confused.

A force spokesperson continued: “He tried to give the woman directions to his home but after a few turns, said he couldn’t remember where it was. “Checks revealed the man had severe dementia.

"Officers attended and took the man back to his care home, who had reported him missing. The care home was roughly two miles away from where he was found. “We’d like to thank the passerby for her kindness and compassion after noticing something didn’t seem quite right. “We’ve now put further safeguarding measures in place with the care home – including telling them all about the Herbert Protocol.”

The Herbert Protocol is a scheme police support that can help find people with dementia if they go missing. It encourages family, friends or carers to keep a document that will help officers in the event a loved one goes missing by collating key pieces of information, such as a physical description, familiar places, health details and an up-to-date photo.

For more information or to download a Herbert Protocol form, visit Cambs Police’s dedicated web page.