Police give update on two-vehicle collision that temporarily closed road near Bourne

Police say the road re-opened later that evening

Thursday 10.50am: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that no-one was injured in the road incident in Thurlby yesterday.

A force spokesperson said: “This was a damage-only collision and no one was injured thankfully. It was resolved as of around 6.30pm.”

Wednesday 4.56pm: Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A15 and High Street/Church Street in Thurlby, Bourne.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the High Street/Church Street in Thurlby following an RTC.

Posting to social media at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday), a force spokesperson said: “The road is currently blocked.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place.

“Incident 332 of 2 April refers.”