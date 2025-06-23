Police continue to appeal for help to find missing Jason, who has links to Peterborough

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find a missing man who has links to Peterborough.

54-year-old Jason was reporting missing from his home in Crowland on Thursday 5 June and Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find him after following multiple lines of enquiry.

Jason is of a medium build and may be wearing a camo jacket, trousers and a flat cap. He has tattoos on his arms, back and stomach.

Jason has links to Peterborough.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 188 of 5 June in the subject line.