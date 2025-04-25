Police confirm death of man found in dyke in Bourne is 'not suspicious'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Body was found in the early hours of the morning on Friday, April 25

Police have confirmed that they are not treating the death of a man found in a dyke in Bourne in the early hours of Friday, April 25 as suspicious.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said they were called just before 3.30am to Spalding Road in Bourne following a report that a body had been found in a dyke.

Spalding Road was closed while investigations took place.

Police at the scenePolice at the scene
Police at the scene

In a statement made a couple of hours after the tragic discovery, police said they were treating the death as ‘unexplained.’

Now, in an updated statement, they have said they do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are in a position to confirm that the circumstances surrounding the body of a man found in a dyke on Spalding Road in Bourne are not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Formal identification of the man remains unconfirmed, and our investigations remain on-going.”

