Large police presence in Bourne after body found in dyke

Police say officers will be on scene ‘for some time’

There is a large police presence in Bourne after a body was found in a dyke in the early hours of the morning (Friday, April 25).

The body was found in Spalding Road, and police said the death was currently being treated as ‘unexplained.’ Spalding Road has been closed while officers work at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Just before 3.30am today (25 April), we were called to Spalding Road in Bourne following a report that a body had been found in a dyke.

Police at the scene

“At this early stages of the investigation, we are treating his death as unexplained.

“There will be officers in the area for some time, and as such, the A151 Spalding Road has been closed to allow officers to deal with the incident. We will release updates when we’re able to do so.”