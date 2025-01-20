Police believe missing Spalding woman could be in Peterborough

Rhiannon (also known as Hope) was reported missing on Friday

Police believe a woman reported missing from her home in Spalding could be in Peterborough.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Rhiannon (also known as Hope) was reported missing on Friday from her home in Spalding. She may have travelled to Peterborough or Wisbech. “She is aged 25 and thought to be wearing black leggings and a blue coat. “If you see her, or have any information that would help us find her, please call us on 101 with incident reference number 281 of 17 January.”

