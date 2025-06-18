Police appeal for help to find missing Dennis (71) from Peterborough

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing 71-year-old from Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said that Dennis Nobbs left his home in Dingley Court, Westwood, on foot at 2.30pm yesterday (17 June) and was reported missing at just before 11pm. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, with searches of surrounding areas taking place throughout the night and continuing today.

Officers said that Dennis may have also travelled to Guyhirn or the Fenland area. Dennis is described as 5’11”, bald with glasses and usually also wears a red baseball style cap. Anyone who has seen him or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident 721 of 17 June