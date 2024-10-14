Police appeal as cause of large house fire in Peterborough believed to be deliberate

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 23:44 BST
Two houses were targeted in the incident.

The cause of a large fire in Peterborough is believed to have been deliberate.

Firefighters were called to a construction site on Sheerness Way just off Teardrop Lake in Hampton in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 13) to find two partly-built houses ablaze.

More than 30 firefighters spent around four hours tackling the flames before returning to their stations.

The remains one of the houses on Sheerness Way.The remains one of the houses on Sheerness Way.
The remains one of the houses on Sheerness Way.
IN PICTURES: Peterborough firefighters tackle huge blaze in Hampton

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 5.20am on Sunday we were called to a building fire on Berrington View in Hampton Gardens.

“More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, the Peterborough Volunteer Brigade, Whittlesey, Huntingdon, March, Sawtry and Cambridge, along with Newmarket (Suffolk), attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving several houses under construction. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters worked hard using hose reels and jets to reduce the spread of the fire and extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 9.10am.

The remains of one of the houses on Sheerness Way.The remains of one of the houses on Sheerness Way.
The remains of one of the houses on Sheerness Way.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

