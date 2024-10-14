IN PICTURES: Peterborough firefighters tackle huge blaze in Hampton

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:03 BST
Investigation into cause of fire is underway

Firefighters were called to tackle a huge blaze in Hampton overnight.

Pictures from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade show the flames at the building site could be seen for miles around.

A spokesperson for the service said: “At 05:30 this morning, PVFB were called out to a building fire in the Hampton area. Crews arrived to find several properties still in construction well alight.

“Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service’s appliances from Dogsthorpe and Stanground had arrived prior to PVFB and were already working hard to bring the fire under control. In total, 6 appliances and the aerial appliance attended, drawing a high amount of resources to the scene.

“The fire was extinguished and crews returned to base at around 09:30. Fire investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.”

