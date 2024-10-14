Firefighters were called to tackle a huge blaze in Hampton overnight.

Pictures from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade show the flames at the building site could be seen for miles around.

A spokesperson for the service said: “At 05:30 this morning, PVFB were called out to a building fire in the Hampton area. Crews arrived to find several properties still in construction well alight.

“Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service’s appliances from Dogsthorpe and Stanground had arrived prior to PVFB and were already working hard to bring the fire under control. In total, 6 appliances and the aerial appliance attended, drawing a high amount of resources to the scene.

“The fire was extinguished and crews returned to base at around 09:30. Fire investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.”

1 . Hampton fire The fire started in the early hours of the morning Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales

2 . Hampton fire The fire started in the early hours of the morning Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales

3 . Hampton fire The fire started in the early hours of the morning Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales

4 . Hampton fire Fire crews were still at the scene today Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales