Police appeal after Seat Leon crashes into barrier at Chatteris
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car hit crash barriers at Chatteris.
Police were called to the crossroads of the A142 and New Road, Chatteris, at about 6.55pm on Sunday (20 April) with reports that a Black Seat Leon Cupra had hit a crash barrier.
The driver left the scene before police arrived.
PC Joe Saunders, who is investigating, said: “We would like to hear from any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw what happened immediately after.
“If anyone has dashcam footage, please get in contact as this could be crucial for our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference CC-20042025-0342.