Peterborough Police say 'sudden death' in Lincoln Road that saw large cordon was 'non suspicious'

Emergency services were called on Thursday morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed a sudden death in Peterborough on Thursday morning was ‘non suspicious.’

Emergency services were called to Lincoln Road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, at around 10am yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large police presence was seen in the area, with tents to preserve the seen put up, and a cordon put in place.

Police at the scene on Thursday

Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ““We were called at just after 10am today with reports of a sudden death in the street on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.”

Today, the spokesperson confirmed the death was ‘not suspicious,’ and the incident had been passed to the coroner.