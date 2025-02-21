Peterborough Police say 'sudden death' in Lincoln Road that saw large cordon was 'non suspicious'
Police have confirmed a sudden death in Peterborough on Thursday morning was ‘non suspicious.’
Emergency services were called to Lincoln Road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, at around 10am yesterday.
A large police presence was seen in the area, with tents to preserve the seen put up, and a cordon put in place.
Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ““We were called at just after 10am today with reports of a sudden death in the street on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.”
Today, the spokesperson confirmed the death was ‘not suspicious,’ and the incident had been passed to the coroner.