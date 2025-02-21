Peterborough Police say 'sudden death' in Lincoln Road that saw large cordon was 'non suspicious'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services were called on Thursday morning

Police have confirmed a sudden death in Peterborough on Thursday morning was ‘non suspicious.’

Emergency services were called to Lincoln Road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, at around 10am yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large police presence was seen in the area, with tents to preserve the seen put up, and a cordon put in place.

Police at the scene on ThursdayPolice at the scene on Thursday
Police at the scene on Thursday

Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ““We were called at just after 10am today with reports of a sudden death in the street on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.”

Today, the spokesperson confirmed the death was ‘not suspicious,’ and the incident had been passed to the coroner.

Related topics:Emergency servicesPeterboroughPolicePeterborough PoliceCambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice