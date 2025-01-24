Peterborough Police highlight 'Herbert Protocol' designed to support families of people with dementia after helping man in his 70s in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police helped search for pensioner after he had gone missing from his care home

Peterborough Police have highlighted the importance of ‘The Herbert Protocol’ to assist and support families of those with dementia – after helping find a pensioner who had gone missing from his care home in the city.

The Herbert Protocol is a scheme supported by Cambridgeshire Police that can help find people with dementia if they go missing.

It encourages family and friends to keep a document that will help officers in the event a loved one goes missing by collating key pieces of information, such as a physical description, familiar places, health details and an up-to-date photo.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It was just before 7am on Sunday when an elderly man was spotted on CCTV going for a walk – but this was no ordinary walk

“He was reported missing from his care home in Peterborough and checks revealed he had dementia, which had been declining in recent months

“Officers searched the area, nearby shops and supermarkets, the A&E department at Peterborough City Hospital and former addresses he was known to visit due to his symptoms - but could find no trace of him.

“Thank you to the member of the public who found the man in his 70s wandering around the Newborough and Peakirk areas along back roads.

“The passerby thought something wasn’t quite right, so took him home to the care home. The man admitted that he knew he’d gone for a walk, but then got lost.

“We’d like to thank them for their kindness and compassion, and taking time out of their day to make sure the man was safe and well

“Further safeguarding measures have been put in place and we have also highlighted the Herbert Protocol to the man’s family.”

For more information or to download a Herbert Protocol form, visit the police’s dedicated web page: https://orlo.uk/Herbert-Protocol_eVjV5