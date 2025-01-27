Peterborough firefighters help tackle blaze which destroyed mobile home
Peterborough firefighters were on hand to help tackle a blaze that engulfed a mobile home in Huntingdonshire.
At 5.56am on Saturday (25) crews from Sawtry, Huntingdon, Stanground and Kimbolton were called to a fire on Gidding Road in Hamerton.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a woodburner in a static caravan. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. They cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan and returned to their stations by 8.45am.
“Two occupants were out of the property when the crews arrived.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”