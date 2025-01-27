Peterborough firefighters help tackle blaze which destroyed mobile home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people escaped from home on Saturday evening

Peterborough firefighters were on hand to help tackle a blaze that engulfed a mobile home in Huntingdonshire.

At 5.56am on Saturday (25) crews from Sawtry, Huntingdon, Stanground and Kimbolton were called to a fire on Gidding Road in Hamerton.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a woodburner in a static caravan. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. They cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan and returned to their stations by 8.45am.

“Two occupants were out of the property when the crews arrived.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”