Peterborough firefighters help tackle blaze which destroyed mobile home

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:06 BST
Two people escaped from home on Saturday evening

Peterborough firefighters were on hand to help tackle a blaze that engulfed a mobile home in Huntingdonshire.

At 5.56am on Saturday (25) crews from Sawtry, Huntingdon, Stanground and Kimbolton were called to a fire on Gidding Road in Hamerton.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a woodburner in a static caravan. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. They cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan and returned to their stations by 8.45am.

“Two occupants were out of the property when the crews arrived.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

