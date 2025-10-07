A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orton Goldhay on Monday evening (October 6.)

Emergency services were called to the junction of Goldhay Way and Osprey at about 7pm yesterday (6 October).

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he died at just before 11pm.

Cambridgeshire Police said that no other vehicles were involved.

Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We would like to hear from any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the motorcycle in the moments leading up to it.

“If you were in the area around the time of the collision and have dash cam footage, we would also urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting Op Garoe or reference CC-06102025-0449.

The crash is the second fatal incident to occur in Peterborough in just a few days.

On Sunday evening, a man was killed in a collision on the A16 near Newborough.

In that incident, a man, aged, in his 30s, was driving a grey Hyundai IX35 that was in a collision with a grey Volvo XC90 at about 7.15pm

Two other vehicles, a grey Ford Focus and a grey Ford Galaxy, were also involved. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other people involved received minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report , quoting Operation Runway. Those without internet access should call 101.