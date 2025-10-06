Man killed in collision on A16 between Peterborough and Newborough

A man has died following a collision on the A16 between Peterborough and Newborough.

The man, who is in his 30s, was driving a grey Hyundai IX35 that was in a collision with a grey Volvo XC90 at about 7.15pm yesterday (5 October). The crash happened near Newborough.

Two other vehicles, a grey Ford Focus and a grey Ford Galaxy, were also involved. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other people involved received minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report , quoting Operation Runway. Those without internet access should call 101.