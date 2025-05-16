Man with Peterborough and Spalding connections hunted by police over assault and criminal damage charged
Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal to find Callum O'Brien, 28, who is wanted in connection with a number of offences including suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
He has connections to the Spalding and Peterborough areas, and could potentially be in either.
Officers believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and have said that people should be reminded that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact us 101 quoting crime reference number 25000160392.
If you call 101 from outside of Lincolnhsire, pOask to be through to the Lincolnshire control room.
You can also share information via email at [email protected], quoting the same crime reference number.
If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/