Man remains in critical condition five days after crash on A47 in Peterborough

Crash happened on Thursday, May 22

A man remains in a critical condition five days after a collision on the A47 in Peterborough.

Police say that a white Nissan NV200, a blue Vauxhall Astra, a white Peugeot 2008, and a silver Volvo XC60 were all travelling eastbound on the A47 near Eye Green roundabout in Peterborough at the time.

The driver of the Nissan NV200, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life threatening injuries following the crash. Police said he remains at the hospital in a ‘critical’ condition.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 60-year-old woman, and the passenger, a woman in her 70s, suffered slight injuries and were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Sergeant Duncan Hall said: “I urge anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left the scene prior to police arrival to come forward.”

Anyone who saw what happened should report it through the force website and reference incident 541 of 22 May.