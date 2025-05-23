Police plea for witnesses as man is left with life threatening injuries after four vehicle collision in Peterborough

Two other people suffered slight injuries

A man has been left with life threatening injuries after a four vehicle collision on the A47 in Eye Green near Peterborough.

Now police have issued an appeal for witnesses who might have seen the collision to contact them immediately..

Four vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred at just before 10pm last night (May 22).

Police say that a white Nissan NV200, a blue Vauxhall Astra, a white Peugeot 2008, and a silver Volvo XC60 were all travelling eastbound on the A47 near Eye Green roundabout in Peterborough, when they were involved in a collision at about 9.55pm on Thursday (22 May).

The driver of the Nissan NV200, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 60-year-old woman, and the passenger, a woman in her 70s, suffered slight injuries and were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Sergeant Duncan Hall said: “I urge anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left the scene prior to police arrival to come forward.”

Anyone who saw what happened should report it through the force website and reference incident 541 of 22 May.