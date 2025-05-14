Man escorted safely from scene as Peterborough road closed and trains disrupted on Tuesday afternoon

By Ben Jones
Published 14th May 2025, 11:17 BST
Thorpe Road was closed for over five hours on Tuesday afternoon (May 13).

A man has been escorted safely from the scene after police were called to reports for concern about his welfare.

Police were called to reports of concerns for a man on Crescent Bridge at 2:15pm on Tuesday afternoon (May 13). A section of Thorpe Road was swiftly closed and trains were delayed as reduce speed limits were enforced.

The road reopened just after 7pm.

Crescent Bridge.placeholder image
Crescent Bridge.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.15pm yesterday (13 May) with reports of concern for a man on a bridge in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and the road was closed.

“The man was safely taken from the scene at about 7pm and the road was reopened.”

Those who had their train journey on any LNER train disrupted will be able to use that existing ticket on another LNER service on Wednesday (May 14).

If the train booked, was delayed by more than 30 minutes, passengers will be entitle to claim some of their money back at www.lner.co.uk/support/refunds/delay-repay/ or a full refund if you chose not to travel and did not defer to an alternative date, visit www.lner.co.uk/support/refunds/.

