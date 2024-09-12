The incident happened outside of Eye Primary School.

Four people have been arrested after a stolen car crashed into railings in front of Eye Primary School.

The incident happened at just after 5pm on Thursday evening (September 12) and a number of police vans attended the scene.

The police helicopter was also seen in the area searching for the vehicle that was reported as stolen.

Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that the driver in charge of the vehicle lost control causing it to crash into the railings in front of the school on Eyebury Road. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

There were four teenage occupants of the car, all of whom were arrested.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Four teenage boys - aged 17, 16 and two aged 13 - were arrested in Eyebury Road, Eye, at about 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

“The arrests were made in connection with reports of a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from a business in Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, on Thursday morning.”

The four were also taken to Peterborough City Hospital for check ups but no injuries were reported.

All four remained in custody on Friday morning.