Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car on A1 slip road at Yaxley

A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision that closed the slip road off the A1 at Yaxley on Thursday evening for two hours.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on August 14.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.30pm yesterday (14 August) to the slip road off the northbound carriageway at junction 16 of the A1 (M) at Norman’s Cross to reports of a collision between a car and a pedal cycle.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“There were no arrests and the road re-opened at about 6.20pm."