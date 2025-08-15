Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car on A1 slip road at Yaxley
A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision that closed the slip road off the A1 at Yaxley on Thursday evening for two hours.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm on August 14.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.30pm yesterday (14 August) to the slip road off the northbound carriageway at junction 16 of the A1 (M) at Norman’s Cross to reports of a collision between a car and a pedal cycle.
"The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“There were no arrests and the road re-opened at about 6.20pm."