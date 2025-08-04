Cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Peterborough
The 57-year-old man from Peterborough was cycling on Goldhay Way, between Burswood and Kinnears Walk, in Orton, at about 6.30pm on Saturday when he was in collision with a blue BMW M4.
He was thrown into the air and the driver failed to stop at the scene. The cyclist was taken to hospital, where he remains, with life-threatening injuries.
The BMW was found in a nearby street, but the driver is yet to be identified.
An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information, including any relevant dashcam or video doorbell footage, has been asked to report it online by quoting Operation Greenford.
Alternatively, you can call 101 if you do not have internet access.