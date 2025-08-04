Cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was a victim of a hit and run Peterborough on Saturday night (August 2).

The 57-year-old man from Peterborough was cycling on Goldhay Way, between Burswood and Kinnears Walk, in Orton, at about 6.30pm on Saturday when he was in collision with a blue BMW M4.

He was thrown into the air and the driver failed to stop at the scene. The cyclist was taken to hospital, where he remains, with life-threatening injuries.

The BMW was found in a nearby street, but the driver is yet to be identified.

Goldhay Way, between Burswood and Kinnears Walk in Orton Goldhay.placeholder image
Goldhay Way, between Burswood and Kinnears Walk in Orton Goldhay.

An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information, including any relevant dashcam or video doorbell footage, has been asked to report it online by quoting Operation Greenford.

Alternatively, you can call 101 if you do not have internet access.

