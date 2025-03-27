Bomb squad and police descend on address in Bourne after explosive is spotted

The object was located in a garden shed

Lincolnshire Police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts have attended a residential address in Bourne following reports an explosive was found.

A force spokesperson explained: “We received a report that an old smoke grenade has been found in a shed at a property in Speedwell Drive, Bourne.

"EOD experts were called out to safely remove the grenade, and arrived on scene shortly before 10.25am this morning, March 27.

"The ordnance was removed and will now be disposed of. This was incident 270 26 March.”

No further details at this stage.