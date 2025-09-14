Body found in search for Cambridgeshire man in the Forest of Dean

A body has been found during the search for a man who had been reported missing from Cambridgeshire and was believed to be in the Forest of Dean.

Gloucestershire Constabulary had been carrying out searches to find a 23-yearold man named Levi with the assistance of colleagues from the Severn Area Rescue Association.

The teams found a body on Friday afternoon (September 12).

The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious and Levi's family and the coroner have been informed.

The force said: “Thank you to those who were involved in the search, shared the appeal to try and locate Levi and those who called in with information or potential sightings.

“Our thoughts are with Levi's family and friends.”