Anglian Water continue to investigate issues after residents as Wittering 'left without water' for a week

Residents in Wittering have complained of poor water supply for over a week.

Anglian Water is continuing to carry out investigations after residents in Wittering were left with little to no supply of water over the past week.

It has assured residents that the water supply has been returned to normal but that they could still experience low water pressure as the water supply is managed to prevent the risk of further interruptions.

Water tankers are on standby.

Residents in Wittering have been left frustrated.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "We're really sorry that some customers in Wittering may have been experiencing low water pressures, or even no water at all, over the last few days. Our teams have been carrying out some maintenance and repairs on our local water network, which meant some people lost water supply over the weekend - although everyone should now be back on water.

"We've still got some investigations to carry out to make sure this doesn't happen again, so you might see lower water pressures than normal over the coming days. This is because we're carefully managing the water in the area to reduce the risk of further interruptions to your water supply. We've also got tankers ready to boost your supply if they're needed.

"We know this has been inconvenient, especially during sunny weather. Thanks to our customers in Wittering for bearing with us while we get things back to normal."

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that access to water had been resorted on Sunday afternoon (April 6) but residents had no idea whether or not this would last having had poor communication from Anglian Water.

Throughout the week, residents had been suffering with lack of supply with many having to resort to buying bottled water in shops.

Describing the situation over the past week, David Black (70) said: “We have had problems for over a week.

"We’ve had interrupted supply. At times, we’ve had no water supply at all and that was the case on Sunday morning again and that has been the case since 4pm on Saturday afternoon.”