A1 closed in both directions at Peterborough following collision between van and lorry

Crash happened near Stibbington

The A1 has been closed in both directions following a collision between a van and a lorry at Peterborough .

A spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a van and a lorry which happened on the A1 at Stibbington just before 7.20am. Details of injuries are sketchy at this time. The A1 remains closed at Stibbington in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the area.”