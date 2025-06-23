30-year-old motorcyclist killed after collision with car in Ramsey

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 11:40 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Ramsey.

Officers and paramedics were called to the B1096, Wood Lane, at around 8.25pm on Saturday (June 21).

A white Toyota Yaris heading towards Ramsey had been in collision with a green Kawasaki motorbike heading towards Ramsey Forty Foot.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

B1096, Wood Lane. Photo: Google.placeholder image
B1096, Wood Lane. Photo: Google.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old man from Sawtry, was left with slight injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this collision and his family are being supported by our family liaison officers.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage as they could greatly help our investigation.”

Police are also appealing for anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to report it through the force’s website using the reference Op Photograph or by calling 101.

