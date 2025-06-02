18-year-old driver killed in collision involving car and double decker bus on A47 near Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 07:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:33 BST

Crash happened on Saturday afternoon

A driver has been killed in a collision involving a double decker bus and a car on the A47 near Peterborough.

The collision between a silver Mazda MX-5 and a Scania double-decker bus happened at about 2.45pm on Saturday (31 May).

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man from March, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A47 near GuyhirnThe crash happened on the A47 near Guyhirn
The crash happened on the A47 near Guyhirn

Six passengers from the bus were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with minor injuries.

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life. His family are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the collision to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should report it through the force website with the reference Operation Doodle.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

