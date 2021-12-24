Elderly man taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being hit by car in Peterborough

An elderly man has been injured in Stanground.

The incident happened along Whittlesey Road in Stanground at just before 8am.

Witnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph they saw as many as seven Police cars at the scene as well as the Police helicopter up in the air.

Police have confirmed that an “elderly” man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and that the road has been closed.

They have asked that anyone who may have dashcam incident of the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.49am this morning (Friday) with reports of a collision in Whittlesey Road, Stanground, involving a pedestrian and a car.

“The pedestrian, an elderly man, has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“The road has been closed.