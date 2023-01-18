An 84-year-old man was taken to hospital after being seriously injured after being struck by a car in Peterborough city centre on Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Peterborough Railway Station just after 5pm last night.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries following the incident, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police said the man had suffered serious but not life threatening injuries

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called with reports of a pedestrian who had been stuck by a car on the A15 at Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, at 5.10pm yesterday (17 January).

“The pedestrian, an 84-year-old man, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening.”

