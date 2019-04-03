Second Peterborough governors conference announced

Details of the second annual Peterborough governors conference have been revealed.

The event is going to be held at Hampton Gardens School, Hartland Avenue, PE7 8HR, on Saturday, June 1 from 9am to 12.30pm.

Existing governors, and anyone looking to become a governor, are invited to attend.

Speakers include the former Regional Schools Commissioner for the East of England Tim Coulson, who is talking about multi-academy trust leadership, and Marion Faust, who is chair of governors at Brampton Manor Academy in London.

The school has a challenging cohort but managed to have 41 of their Sixth Form pupils offered places at Oxford or Cambridge this year. Marion will be talking about their strategic aspirations and sharing advice for Peterborough governors.

Ofsted inspector Jason Howard will also be coming in to update governors on the latest inspection framework, while Jonathan Lewis, service director for education in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, will be providing a regional update.

Moreover, Al Kingsley will be delivering a presentation on how to bring the latest technology into the classroom at a low cost, or by utilising existing equipment, with a case study about Dogsthorpe Infant School where he is vice chair of governors.

There will also be Q&A sessions.

The event is free to attend. To book your place email: governor.development@peterborough.gov.uk.

