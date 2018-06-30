Conference helps to recruit new school governors in Peterborough

New and aspiring school governors attended a conference at Hampton Gardens Secondary School.

Speakers including Paul Brooker from Ofsted, director of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Jonathan Lewis, chair of the Peterborough Governor Forum and Hampton Academies Trust Alastair Kingsley, and Duncan Low, assistant headteacher at Arthur Mellows Village College and director of Teach East.

This was the first conference of this type held in Peterborough, and people considering becoming a governor were able to learn more about the role and ask questions of the panel.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a governor but did not attend the conference can email Lynne Raynor at: governor.development@peterborough.gov.uk.

Pictured from left Cllr Lynne Ayres, Duncan Lowe, Jonathan Lewis, Al Kingsley, and Lynne Rayner