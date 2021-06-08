Driver taken to hospital after crash at site of memorial to Peterborough teen killed on the road

Wreckage of the silver Toyota involved in the crash.

At 1:15pm on Sunday (June 6), a silver Toyota left the road at the B1167 New Cut near Thorney, where it appears to have then rolled onto its roof.

Paramedics tended to the driver at the scene and she was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment. The road remained closed while they did this and the car was recovered. It was reopened at 3:30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.15pm on Sunday (June 6) to reports of a single-vehicle collision on New Cut, near the junction of the B1167 at Thorney.

“Officers and paramedics attended and the driver of the car, a woman, was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was reopened by 3.30pm.”

The site is the same location where Cain Martin (19) was killed in a crash in November.

Cain’s friends and family created a memorial at the site, which was damaged in the crash.

Cain’s father, Ernie Hebblethwaite said: “It’s broken my heart today but at least the driver of the car hasn’t lost their life. Cain’s memorial is replaceable.

“I have stated all along that the road is unsafe. It was devastating to see the carnage left after today’s accident but luckily the driver has survived.”

Mr Hebblethwaite said a number of Cain’s friends went to the scene after the accident to help clear up.