Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Warboys on Monday (15 May) left a cyclist fighting for his life in a serious condition in hospital.

At about 7pm police were called to reports of a collision involving a white Nissan Qashqai and a cyclist on the B1040, at the junction with High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers and paramedics attended and the man, who is in his 60s, was taken to Addenbrookes’ hospital with life threatening injuries, where he remains.

“The driver of the vehicle, a woman also in her 60s, remained at the scene, uninjured, and is assisting enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad