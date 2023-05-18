News you can trust since 1948
Cyclist fighting for his life after collision on Cambridgeshire road

Appeal launched after incident on May 15

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th May 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:27 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Warboys on Monday (15 May) left a cyclist fighting for his life in a serious condition in hospital.

At about 7pm police were called to reports of a collision involving a white Nissan Qashqai and a cyclist on the B1040, at the junction with High Street.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers and paramedics attended and the man, who is in his 60s, was taken to Addenbrookes’ hospital with life threatening injuries, where he remains.

“The driver of the vehicle, a woman also in her 60s, remained at the scene, uninjured, and is assisting enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicle, should contact the Road Policing Unit via webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident 473 of 15 May.

