'You're going nowhere son, you're nicked': Police carry out drugs raid at home in Bretton, Peterborough

Drugs worth up to £177,000 found by police at home in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 10:47am

Police found drugs worth more than £175,000 when they raided a home in Peterborough.

Video of the raid, which was carried out in Essendyke, Bretton on Thursday (January 26) has been released by Cambridgeshire Police – including the moment one man was arrested.

The video, including body-worn video footage, shows a man appearing to jump out of a window, before being stopped by a police officer, who is heard to shout ‘You’re going nowhere son, you’re nicked for production of cannabis.’

Some of the drugs found at the home
One man, Eduart Mrishaj, of Essendyke, Peterborough, has been charged with the production of cannabis.

The 32-year-old has his first hearing in relation to the case at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (27 January).

Cambridgeshire police executed the warrant as part Neighbourhood Policing Week, which has seen a number of operations across Peterborough and the rest of the county.