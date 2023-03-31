A man found at a £177,000 cannabis factory in Peterborough has been jailed – after he was caught by officers as he leapt from an upstairs window.

Eduart Mrishaj, 32, jumped out of the bathroom window at his home in Essendyke, Bretton, on the morning of 26 January this year, as police forced their way into the house.

The Neighbourhood Support Team executed the warrant just before 8am.

Police carrying out the raid on the home, and drugs found in the property

Mrishaj tried to escape via the back door but came face-to-face with police officers who were blocking the exit.

He ran upstairs and climbed out a bathroom window as officers were entering the house but he was caught and detained as he landed in the front garden.

Video footage show’s how an officer arrested him as he landed, telling him: ‘you’re going nowhere son, you’re nicked.’

Inside the house, officers found cannabis plants worth up to £177,240 growing in four different rooms.

Mrishaj appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on 30 March where he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after previously admitting producing cannabis.

Detective Constable Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “Mrishaj knew he was in trouble as soon as he heard police forcing entry to his home and in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest, he jumped from a first-floor window but thankfully didn’t injure himself.

