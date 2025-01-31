Woman receives suspended sentence after throwing glass in man's face at Peterborough pub

By Gemma Gadd
Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 13:45 BST
The victim received stiches at hospital

A drunk woman who threw a glass at a man in a pub, leaving him with a gash beneath his eye, has received a suspended sentence.

Jodi Pollard, 41, was at The Whittle Way pub, in Central Square, Cardea, Peterborough, when she tried joining a group of men watching boxing on 3 December, 2022.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “She tried to engage the victim and his friends in conversation but when they were not interested, she walked away.

“Moments later she returned to the table and sat down opposite the victim before throwing the glass at him, striking him across the bridge of his nose.

“The victim’s friends helped clean up the blood and tended his wounds and the following day he received stitches and treatment for several facial wounds at Peterborough City Hospital.”

Pollard, of Earls Close, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (24 January) where she was sentenced to 13-months in prison, suspended for two years, after being found guilty of causing actual bodily harm in August last year.

She was also ordered to pay the victim £350 in compensation, complete 80 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

PC Joshua Crane said: “The victim was at the pub minding his own business watching the boxing with his friends. It was a totally unprovoked attack which has left him scarred and resulted in him needing time off work, which cost him money.”

