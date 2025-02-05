Woman jailed after racially abusing people in Peterborough and hitting car with bike

Police described her behaviour as “incredibly intimidating and offensive”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman who racially abused people in a Peterborough street and hit a car with a bike has been jailed.

Jo-ann Palmer, 49, stood in the middle of Park Road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, “shouting and swearing at random people, while holding a bike” – Cambs Police said.

The incident took place at about 3.10pm on 2 October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crime news

A force spokesperson explained: “She hurled racial abuse at people, telling them to go back “to their own country”, and saying, “we don’t want you here.”

“Palmer also hit a Toyota car with her bike.

“She had thrown it into the middle of the road and then rammed it into the car multiple times while shouting, swearing, kicking and spitting on the car.”

Officers were called and arrested Palmer at about 3.20pm.

On Monday (3 February), at Peterborough Crown Court, Palmer, of High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, was jailed for three months, having pleaded guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress through words and writing, and criminal damage.

She received no separate penalty after admitting possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Lloyd Davis said: “Palmer’s behaviour was incredibly intimidating and offensive to so many people in the Park Road area that day so I’m glad she’s been jailed.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour in the area is a local priority for us and people deserve to go about their days without interference from people like Palmer.”