Woman cut with knife in alleged theft and assault at B&M in Peterborough
Police investigation launched following incident at Orton shopping centre
A woman was injured after she was cut with a knife in an incident at a Peterborough shopping centre.
Emergency services were called to B&M at the Ortongate shopping centre at around 1pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 2).
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and police are appealing for witnesses.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “‘We were called at 12:54pm yesterday (2 May) to reports of an alleged theft and assault at B&M in Ortongate shopping centre. Police and paramedics attended and a woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. An investigation is underway, no arrests have yet been made.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted B&M for comment.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police either by calling 101 or using their webchat service, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111