Woman cut with knife in alleged theft and assault at B&M in Peterborough

A woman was injured after she was cut with a knife in an incident at a Peterborough shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to B&M at the Ortongate shopping centre at around 1pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 2).

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at the B&M store in Orton

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “‘We were called at 12:54pm yesterday (2 May) to reports of an alleged theft and assault at B&M in Ortongate shopping centre. Police and paramedics attended and a woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. An investigation is underway, no arrests have yet been made.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted B&M for comment.

