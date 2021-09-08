Woman charged with assault and drug offences in Peterborough

Klara Nemcova, 28, of Mitchell Close in Eastgate, was arrested in City Road on Monday evening (6 September) following reports of an assault.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

She has since been charged with being in possession of heroin, using threatening behaviour, assault and breaching a Community Protection Notice – namely being in possession of articles used to facilitate drug consumption and causing harassment, alarm or distress in a public place.