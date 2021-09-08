Woman charged with assault and drug offences in Peterborough
A woman is due to appear in court today charged with carrying out an assault in the city,
Klara Nemcova, 28, of Mitchell Close in Eastgate, was arrested in City Road on Monday evening (6 September) following reports of an assault.
She has since been charged with being in possession of heroin, using threatening behaviour, assault and breaching a Community Protection Notice – namely being in possession of articles used to facilitate drug consumption and causing harassment, alarm or distress in a public place.
She has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.