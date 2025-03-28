Woman banned from driving after being seen 'staggering' out of College Arms Wetherspoons pub in Peterborough and getting into car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katerina Lysak admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath after being arrested in Peterborough city centre

A woman who was unable to complete a breath test despite 12 attempts has been banned from driving.

Katerina Lysak, 64, was stopped by officers in Bridge Street, Peterborough, on the evening of 28 February, after she was reported staggering out of the College Arms pub and then sitting in her car revving the engine.

After five failed attempts at a roadside breath test, she blew over the legal limit of 35 and was taken into custody.

Katerina Lysak was seen 'stumbling' out of the College Arms and getting into a car

Lysak, of Horsegate, Whittlesey, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis after she failed to complete a breath test in custody seven times.

She was fined £369 and banned from driving for a year after admitting the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 March).

PC Jack Woolerson, who investigated, said: “This was a great piece of collaborative work between door staff and CCTV operators, which allowed us to get a suspected drink driver off the road.

“We have been working closely with the nighttime economy businesses in our area to reduce anti-social behaviour and associated criminality.”