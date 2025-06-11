Witness appeal following serious assault in Spalding which left a man hospitalised

By Gemma Gadd
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 09:45 BST

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Spalding on 10 June.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the early hours of the morning at 1.48am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A man in his 40s was seriously assaulted outside a property on the High Street in Gosberton.

Crime news

"He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-altering.

“A scene guard is currently in place, and there will be a police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.”

If you witnessed any activity during the early hours of that morning, or if you have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, the police are asking you to get in touch.

If you have any information about the incident, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote incident 23 of June 10.

