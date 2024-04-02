WATCH: Volunteer fixes Peterborough Central Park planters after vandals strike for third time in a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A volunteer has spoken out after he fixed colourful planters in a Peterborough park after vandals struck again.

Simon Cohen arrived at Central Park in Peterborough this morning to find six planters had been upturned, with soil and plants strewn over the paths.

The planters had only been installed last week by Up The Garden Bath, with schools and charities working to help make the park look a more colourful place.

Simon Cohen

Mr Cohen, a volunteer, was continuing to water the plants this afternoon.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “There are seven raised beds here, beds with bathtubs built in, and six of the seven were turned over, with soil emptied out and all the flowers being buried. One planter was stacked on top of another one.

"I straightened up the planters first of all, I shovelled the soil back in, put the plants in, then I swept up, and I’ve watered.

"It has happened for three days. I was expecting it. I had a plan – I thought it would happen. I just thought I had to get on with it.”

Dave Poulton, from Up The Garden Bath, was full of praise for Simon’s efforts – and said he would not let the vandals win.

The project has special meaning for Up The Garden Bath, as it was their first scheme that was self funded, with the money coming from the Unity Shop in Queensgate, which along with raising funds for the cause, celebrates small, independent businesses in Peterborough.

He said: “I did warn people this could happen, but we were not allowed to anchor the planters to the ground.“We will re-plant them, find a solution, and we will go again.

"We cannot let these people win.

"The response to having the planters put in the park has been amazing – so many people have contacted us to say the planters had really lifted the park.“I can’t put into words how amazing people like Simon are who have come and supported us.”