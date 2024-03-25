New planters made from bath tubs add a splash of colour to Peterborough's Central Park

Up The Garden Bath’s project launched in city centre today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
The sight of barren spaces in a top Peterborough park are over thanks to a colourful new project from Up The Garden Bath.

Seven old bathtubs have been transformed into the new planters, which have been filled with flowers ready for the spring season.

Central Park had been left without much colour in the past, after the council said they could not afford flower planting in the budget.

Up the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Dave Poulter, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox and volunteersUp the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Dave Poulter, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox and volunteers
Up the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Dave Poulter, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox and volunteers

Planting has been done by a range of groups, including Thomas Deacon Academy, Peterborough Regional College, Hampton Handy Crafts and Project Abundance.

Dave Poulton, from Up The Garden Bath said: “This is our most exciting project yet. We have put seven upcycled bathtub planters into Central Park, the Crown Jewel of parks in Peterborough, and we are planting them up with hardy perennials

"The baths have been made up by various groups in Peterborough – it is a real collaborative effort.”

Dave said the reaction to the planters had been ‘amazing.’ He said: “So many people have come up to the planters, giving us nice comments. It is good to see a bit of colour back in Central Park, through these plants

Up the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox, Deputy Mayor's Consort Cllr John Fox, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, Cllr Nicola Day and one of the volunteersUp the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox, Deputy Mayor's Consort Cllr John Fox, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, Cllr Nicola Day and one of the volunteers
Up the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox, Deputy Mayor's Consort Cllr John Fox, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, Cllr Nicola Day and one of the volunteers

The money to make the planters has come from Up The Garden Bath’s Unity shop in Queensgate – and Dave said it was a proud moment for Up The Garden Bath.

He said: “This is our first ever self funded project. We have a collaborative store in Queensgate called Unity, and it is full of products and gifts from 50 local businesses, and we use the revenue we generate from there to expand our projects, and do more around the community and in Peterborough.”

Deputy Mayor of Peterborough cllr Judy Fox was on hand to help plant some of the flowers today – and she welcomed the new addition to the park.

Cllr Fox said: “I think the planters are absolutely fantastic – what a wonderful idea. I think they will be an asset to enhance the park and make it look a lot nicer. It is a lovely park anyway, but I think these are a really, really good idea.”

