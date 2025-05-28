WATCH: Uninsured drink driver crashes BMW into multiple cars in Wisbech

Police said his actions “left multiple people having to pay for the damage caused by the collision”

A man who crashed into multiple parked cars while more than three times the legal limit has been banned from driving.

Police were called just before 6pm on 26 April about a suspected drink driver who crashed into parked cars in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, and was trying to leave.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The driver, Andrius Baltuska, 41, was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test and blew 117 in custody – more than three times the legal limit of 35.

A still from the CCTV footage.

“Checks on police systems found that his licence had expired and was therefore uninsured.”

Baltuska, of Grosvenor Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and handed a three-year driving ban after admitting drink driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (20 May).

PC Clare Petrou, who investigated, said: “Baltuska’s actions have left multiple people having to pay for the damage caused by the collision, and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

“I encourage anyone who has concerns or information about someone driving while under the influence of drink or drugs to report it.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.