WATCH: The moment a drink driver's wife tells police 'he is drunk, yeah'

Darius Kabelis banned from the roads for two years

This is the moment a Cambridgeshire drink driver was arrested – after a concerned resident dialled 999 after seeing the driving ‘standards’ of the man.

Darius Kabelis, 49, was arrested outside his home in Woodgate Road, Leverington, near Wisbech, on the evening of 18 August.

An emergency call was made by a member of the public who had been driving behind a Ford Galaxy Ghia in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and was concerned about the manner of driving.

Response officers found the car in Leverington and stopped to speak with the driver – Kabelis – outside his home in Woodgate Road.

His wife came outside and confirmed Kabelis was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence, resulting in his arrest.

He was later charged with drink driving after being found to be almost three times the legal limit, and driving without a licence, both of which he admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 September).

He was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence. Crimes in action should always be reported to police by calling 999.